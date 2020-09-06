Rosanne R. Wight, 95, entered the Lord's heavenly home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, reuniting with her beloved husband of 76 years, Don. They were the epitome of one heart and soul, and together, embraced life. Rosanne was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Ruth Garwood. Akron became her home in 1954. She retired from First National Bank with 25 years of service. Her heart was pure and good with limitless love and forgiveness. She was devoted to her family, valued her friendships and community, joyfully shared her time and talents, and had a knack for adding special touches. She was resilient, resourceful, adventurous, and through the years had a wide variety of interests and enjoyed many activities. She was the heart of our family and will be forever loved and missed, but as she always said, "It will be alright." Rosanne was also preceded in death by sisters, Charlene (Jim) Wight, Fancheon Keaton; great-grandson, Ethan Ransburgh. Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Sandi (Reed) Kryder, Kathy (Dan) Mesenger, Karen (Tim) Snyder; granddaughters, Kristi (Rob) Klise, Becky (Donny) Ransburgh; great-grandchildren, Robby and Lilly Klise, Bryan, Belle and Ben Ransburgh; and sister, Mary Ingram. The family is especially thankful to: Renee for her devoted, loving, and compassionate care; to Jackie from Crossroads Hospice of Green for her comfort, guidance and expertise; to Dan for his concern and help. The family is also grateful for the faithful calls and prayers from Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where Rosanne was a longtime member. Due to Covid-19 concerns Rosanne's funeral service will be private. Interment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio, 44304. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.