Rose A. Edgar Stow-Rose Edgar, 86, passed away August 9, 2019. Rose was born in Clarksburg, WV, and lived in Warren, OH most of her life. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a teacher for Warren Parochial Schools. Rose was preceded in death by her husband George and daughter Donna; survived by her children, Joseph (Terry), George (Barb), James, Mary (Ken), and Stacy (James); 10 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. No calling hours. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3450 Sycamore Dr., Stow, OH 44224. Interment at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, OH. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2019