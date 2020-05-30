Rose Ann Dannemiller
1937 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Rose Ann Dannemiller, age 82, passed away on May 26, 2020. Born on October 9, 1937 to the late Lester and Oleta (Lower) Malcuit, she was a resident of Wadsworth since 1970. A 1955 graduate of Doylestown High School, she obtained her Bachelors Degree in Education from Kent State University. Rose Ann retired from Chippewa Local Schools with 32 years of service as a teacher and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Wadsworth. She was very conscious of the environment and loved to be outdoors, hiking in nature. She was a true lover of all animals, especially her cats. Preceded in death by her brother, Paul Malcuit; sister, Irene Goffinet; mother and father in-law, William and Celia Dannemiller; she is survived by her husband of 65 years, James A.; daughters, Brenda (Mark) Arnold and Linda (Jeff) Ogden all of Wadsworth; grandchildren, Jamie (Mike) Steiner, Lauren (Luke) Geer, Jessica Ogden, Erin Ogden; great granddaughter, Madilyn Rose Steiner; sister, Kay (Scott) Larson of Port Charlotte, FL; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held by the family at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Wadsworth with Fr. Pat Spicer, Celebrant. Burial will be at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any animal rescue and welfare society. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 30, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
