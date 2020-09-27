Rose Ann Haught, age 94, died on August 21 in Sanford, North Carolina where she had been living since 1993. She was born May 26, 1926 in Akron to Stella and Salvatore Rinella. She worked over thirty years in banking in the Akron area. She is survived by her sister, Concetta Crum of Florida, brother-in-law Dorton Hughes; her daughter, Patricia Zumkehr and grandson, Michael Parker of Sanford, North Carolina; her daughter, Linda Robb, son-in-law Tim Robb and grandson Jon Robb of Indianapolis, Indiana. Her grandson Alan Robb predeceased her in 1999. No services.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store