Rose Ann Minor
1928 - 2020
TOGETHER AGAIN Rose Minor, 92, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 and reunited with her loving husband Harold and daughter Margaret (Peggy). Born in St. Joseph, West Virginia on November 21, 1928 to Leslie and Philomena VanScyoc, Rose graduated from Moundsville High School and began working at Marx Toy Company in Glendale, West Virginia. She met Harold (Mose) and married on July 1, 1950. They relocated to Akron. As her children got older, she worked for over 20 years as a presiding judge for Summit County Board of Elections. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Rose crocheted and made all her grandchildren and great grandchildren baby afghans. She loved to bake and make all the holidays very special. Rose was a member of Tallmadge Prime Timers and enjoyed socializing. She was an AVID, COMPETITIVE card player and played until just three days before she passed. Rose loved birdwatching and game shows. She loved listening to bluegrass and country music. Her husband played the fiddle and guitar, and attended many bluegrass festivals. Besides being preceded in death by her husband and daughter she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard and Felix; sisters, Francis, Mary (Dolores) and Catherine; son in law, Lowell McClellan. Rose is survived by her daughters, Catherine (Michael) Ferrell of Yulee, FL, Patricia McClellan of North Canton, Mary Morris of Fernandina Beach, FL, Karen Minor of Tallmadge, Linda (Daniel) Schneider of Peninsula; son in law, Dale Howe of Moundsville, WV; 14 grandchildren who adored her, and multiple great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Father Sam Ciccolini officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
November 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathies on the loss of your mother and grandmother. We have many fond memories of Rose and Mose and so many grandchildren in the woods behind our houses.
Tom and Sharon Cargill
Neighbor
December 1, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
