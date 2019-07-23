Rose Ann



Nicholson



Rose Ann Nicholson, age 70, passed on July 19, 2019.



She was born on April 22, 1949 to the late Ollen and Lois Hill. She was a 1967 graduate of Revere High School. Rose was a hard worker her whole life and most recently managed her son's business. Her heart and time went into crocheting hats for babies at Robinson Memorial Hospital and adults in need. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her husband restoring old cars, motorcycles and being by his side. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed.



Preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Roy; she is survived by her children, John (Leigh) Paulett, Kimberly (Tom) Jesser and Doug McHenry; grandchildren, Tucker, Hannah, Emily, Michael, Maci and Logan; siblings, Sue (Pat) Alameda, Lois Churchwell and Jim (Maria) Hill and many nieces and nephews.



Private family services will take place. Memorial donations may be made to thehomeless veteran shelter, Freedom House, 1213 Anita Dr, Kent, OH 44240. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019