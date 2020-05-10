) Sunrise 12/23/1939 Sunset 04/21/2020 Rose was 80 years old, was born and lived in Akron, Ohio most of her life. She lived in Southern California for 5 years. She attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from South High School. She married Stewart McClain and they had four children. She also graduated from the Akron School of Practical Nursing. She worked as a LPN until her retirement. Rose was outgoing and active. she loved playing sports and games, especially bingo. She also enjoyed fishing, shopping and traveling. She was a member of The Good Timers II, and The Joyful Seniors Social Clubs. She served as treasurer for the latter for a number of years. She loved spending time with her family, and talking to them daily. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents Leoda (Bernard)Harmon, Frederick (Louise) Wilcoxen, and Stewart McClain. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life, aunt Vernice Rogers; siblings Kitty (Jorge) Ariza, Bernard Harmon, Renard Harmon, Kenneth (Marylana) Harmon; children Kevin McClain, Kimberlee (Jimmie) Daniel, William (Mya) McClain, Tracee McClain Muhammad; grandchildren Niquiesha (Jovan) Blocker, Natasha Ervin, Natoya Ervin, Dante McClain, Jazmin McClain, Aracee McNary-McClain (Da-Jon), Ajani Muhammad, Anthony/Ajai Muhammad; 13 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; special life-long friend Ronnie Williams, and her beloved dog "Scrappy", as well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A Memorial Celebration will be held, the date TBA. Condolences may be sent to: 775 Bisson Ave Akron, Ohio 44307. To leave a message for Rose's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.