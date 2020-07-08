TOGETHER AGAIN WADSWORTH -- Rose Ford, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away July 5, 2020. She was born August 18, 1924 to Paul and Mary Sunday. Her beloved husband, Marvin, recently passed Nov, 2019. They shared 68 years of love and devotion. Rose nabbed Marvin in 1951. Their love for each other was evident in the raising of their three children. A wonderful mother, she nurtured us as young ones and guided us as we grew. Mom and dad were present in every step of our lives. They came to all our games, concerts, competitions. We always knew where they sat in the stadium and auditorium! What a joy to know how much they loved being there for us. Mom loved life. She loved her gardens, both flower and vegetable. Many loving hours were spent keeping them lovely and perfect. She enjoyed reading, fashion, decorating, antiques, music, travel and most importantly, spending time with her family. Mom loved Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas morning brunch -- a family tradition. Mom was preceded in death by husband Marvin; sister, Antoinette (Patsy); brother, Edmund (Agnes); and sister in law, Virginia. Surviving is her loving brother, Arthur and many nieces and nephews. Mom leaves behind her loving children -- Paul (Anne), Beth (Scott) and Robin; her grandchildren -- Nathan, Sarah (Noah), Renee, Zachary, Steven, Adam, Brad and Jenna; great grandchildren -- Alex and Aurora. Mom lived a long and good life, with many blessings. A strong lady, she was tenacious throughout her life. Mom did not want to leave us and she will forever be in our hearts. Family will receive friends 1030 a.m. to 1130 a.m. on Friday, July 10th, at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 North Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Services will be conducted at 1130 a.m. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com