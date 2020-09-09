Rose M. Kovak, 86, of Richfield, died September 8, 2020 at home. She was born January 18, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Romus. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church, dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald; grandson, Ronny; great-granddaughter, Nora; six sisters, two brothers, and her husband, Joseph; she is survived by her sons, Daniel (Debbie), Richard (Theresa),Tim and John (Mary Ruth); daughter-in-law, Amy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, brother, Frank Romus. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. THURSDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Mass and Burial will take place in Central City, PA, Robert F. Mulcahy Funeral Home handling services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
