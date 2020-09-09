1/2
Rose Kovak
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose M. Kovak, 86, of Richfield, died September 8, 2020 at home. She was born January 18, 1934, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Romus. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church, dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a friend to many. Preceded in death by her parents; son, Ronald; grandson, Ronny; great-granddaughter, Nora; six sisters, two brothers, and her husband, Joseph; she is survived by her sons, Daniel (Debbie), Richard (Theresa),Tim and John (Mary Ruth); daughter-in-law, Amy; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, brother, Frank Romus. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. THURSDAY at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd. Mass and Burial will take place in Central City, PA, Robert F. Mulcahy Funeral Home handling services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved