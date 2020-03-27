|
|
The family of Mrs. Rose Kungl (nee Raumberger) is saddened to report her unexpected though peaceful passing at her home on March 24, 2020. She was 81 years old. Born on July 19, 1938 in Djakovo, Croatia, Rose moved to Akron, Ohio in 1950 where she attended St. Mary's High School. She met her future husband, Fritz, at Christ the King Catholic Church, where they married in 1962. They moved to Wadsworth, Ohio in 1965 where they became members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Rose was a very active person and loved gardening, dancing at the German Family Society, playing tennis, and skiing. She was a legendary cook and never seemed to tire when feeding her family and friends. She was incredibly hospitable and opened her home to numerous parties, where her friendliness, warmth, and yes, food, made the Kungl home a popular place to gather. Rose will be sorely missed by her husband, Fritz and her large family: son, Eric (spouse Tanja Kabel and daughters Kiri and Anna); daughter, Lisa Spencer (spouse Kevin and children Nick, Mark, Stephanie, and Alexandra); son, Paul (spouse Mary Eileen and children Charlie, Rosie, and Betsy); daughter, Carla (spouse Todd Crawley and children Chase, Brynne, Pierce, Carlisle, and Tristan); daughter, Crista Pryor (spouse Ken and children Mackenzie and Justin); her sister, Ann (husband Ott); and brother, John (wife April). Countless more family members, cousins, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews will mourn her death. Rose was preceded by her father, Josef Raumberger; mother, Therese Hack Raumberger; stepmother, Magdalena Bettes Raumberger; brother, Steven Raumberger; sister, Mary Raumberger; sister, Barbara Leisinger. In celebration of Rose's life, a Mass will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Visit Rose's online obituary at www.HummelCares.com to locate the link for the live streaming prayer service on Saturday at 10:30. Please sign the online guestbook and revisit for future service dates and times.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2020