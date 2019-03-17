Rose L.



Wilkinson



(Bruno)



Rose Bruno Wilkinson, age 91, died in her home surrounded by love listening to her beloved Frank Sinatra on March 14, 2019 after battling Alzheimer's.



Rose was born January 6, 1928 in Ravenna to Sam and Eva Bruno, she was a graduate of Ravenna High School, she retired from Robinson Memorial Hospital, she was also a seamstress her whole life. She loved family above all else and animals.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Eva Bruno and her husband, Don Wilkinson. She is survived by her siblings, John (Fay) Bruno, Carmella Johns, JoAnn Damicone, Frank (Marilyn) Bruno; her children, Pat (Ron) Thomas, Jim Wilkinson, Barbara (Delbert) Wilkinson, Steve Wilkinson, Chris (Ted) Wilkinson; her grandchildren, Devin Thomas, Brian (Desiree) Thomas, Emily and Rachael Holt, Melissa Wilkinson, Aaron (Michelle) Grayum, Clayton (Jess) Grayum; ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and 2 more on the way. She will also be missed by hundreds of family and friends.



Rose was a Foster Grandparent at some of the area schools, as well as a Trail-Walker. She loved participating in her family's annual family reunion, going to the Balloon A-fair, garage sales and the beach, she was also a blood donor throughout her life.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. with Reverend Vernon White officiating her funeral service at 6 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main St., Ravenna. A time of fellowship will follow. Private entombment will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Ravenna.



In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Never Muzzled, P.O. Box 293, Newton Falls, OH 44444, the Portage County APL or your local APL or animal rescue. She would love to know that because of her, animals are still being helped. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com.



Rest in peace Grandma Rose. You are so loved. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019