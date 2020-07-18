1/1
Rose Lee Cannon-Davis
1958 - 2020
) Rose "Bay" Lee Cannon-Davis (Johnson) 61 of Akron, Ohio passed away July 10, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born September 6, 1958 in Sunflower County,, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Louis Lane Sr. and James JD Johnson as well as her son, Floyd Wilkes IV. Rose will be deeply missed by her daughters, Deloris Johnson, Shamika (Gable) Fofana, Qu'Shonda Stembridge and Maria Price; her grandchildren and great-granddaughter; siblings, Annie, Louis Jr. Mary, Jimmy (Tina), Catherine (Marlin), Georgia, Irene, Dr. L. Bernard (Carole), David Lee (Joyce), and Linda; Spiritual mother, LaVeda; beloved nieces, nephews, and lots of other relatives and friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Rose has touched are invited to visit on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Due to current social gathering restrictions, the funeral services following visitation will be immediate family only. Interment at Mount Peace Cemetery, 183 Aqueduct St., Akron. Ohio 44303. To keep everyone safe, the family requests visitors wear a face covering. Condolences may be sent to 447 Evers St., Akron, Ohio 44310. The funeral will be available for friends and family who can't attend via Rhoden Memorial Home web page.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Sending condolences to the family and friends. Rosie will be missed. She was quite an amazing woman with a heart of gold and a beautiful smile.
Tracy Lanier
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
