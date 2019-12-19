|
|
) Rose M. Clinton (Palmer) passed away peacefully into her eternal resting place, Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born on April 16, 1942 in Barberton, Ohio. "Rosie", as she was affectionately called by family and friends, enjoyed going to bingo, reading a good book, and a casual visit to the fish bank. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. She retired in 2008 from the Salvation Army Corporation with 32 years of dedicated service. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Jerusha Palmer; husband, Billy Ray Clinton, Sr.; mother in law, Lillian Austin; brother, Norman Palmer; beloved sister, Karen Simmons; great granddaughter, Janaya Swain; she leaves to cherish her memories, brother, Gerald Palmer of Barberton, Ohio; children, Malinda (Ulysses) Powell of Columbus, OH, Renee (Nathaniel) Nevels of Akron, Ohio, Mary L. Clinton of Akron, Ohio, Billy (Tonya) Clinton of Columbus, Ohio, Kenny (Aricka) Clinton of Barberton, Ohio, and Johnny (Anganette) Clinton of Akron, Ohio; along with 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Condolences may be sent to 1224 Inman St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Services will be private, per family's request.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019