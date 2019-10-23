|
|
Rose M. "Nena" (Allio) Struharik, 93, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Rose was born in Akron, Ohio on July 18, 1926. She was the ninth of ten children of Angelina and Giuseppe Aiello, and was a lifelong resident of Akron. She attended Glover Elementary School and graduated from Garfield High School in 1945. She worked on the sales floor at O'Neil's department store and later retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber where she worked for many years in the Computer Center and later at Brookpark. Rose was a member of St. Paul Parish in Firestone Park and the St. Paul Ladies Guild. She was Past President of Firestone Park Y Mothers Club and an active volunteer member of the Akron Civic Theatre Women's Guild and Friends of Akron Children's Hospital, all organizations through which she made many lasting friendships. Rose was deeply devoted to her family as a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was generous and kind, had a way of making everyone feel special, and never knew a stranger. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking, golfing, shopping, and traveling with her husband Al. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Albert; her grandsons, Jason Struharik and Kris Kruger; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Samuel) Galluch; sons, Albert (Bobbie) and Michael (Kym) Struharik; grandchildren, Robert and David (Heather) Corey, Andrea (George) Singarella, Samuel (Amy) Galluch, Nicole Struharik and Nichole (Jason) Indermuhle; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Ethan Corey, Mario, Samuel and Sofia Singarella and Mallory and Maxwell Galluch. The family would like to thank Canton Christian Home and Community Hospice of New Philadelphia for their compassionate care. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church at 1580 Brown St. in Akron. Private Entombment for family. Donations may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church in Akron or St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019