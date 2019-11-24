Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Rose M. Westfall Obituary
) Rose M. Westfall, 77, of Mogadore, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Rose was born on September 13, 1942 to parents Herman and Frances Sonneberger, in Akron, OH. Rose was a library clerk at Mogadore Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family, friends, loved reading books and had a passion for animals. Preceding her in death are her parents; husband Noah Westfall; sisters Frances Myers and Louise VanHorn; and brother Jerome Sonneberger. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Herman (Sarah) Westfall and three grandchildren, Katelyn, Hannah and Tiara, and great grandson Xander. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton, Rd. Akron from 11am-1pm with a service at 1pm. Interment will be held at Hillside Memorial Park. www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
