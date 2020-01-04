Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Rose Marie Hurd, 80, passed away on December 31, 2019 in the compassionate care of Akron Summa Hospital - Hospice. Rose was a resident of Uniontown and a 1958 graduate of East High School. She worked as an Executive Secretary at Lawsons for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Anna Canto (Sentelik), and survived to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Donald Hurd; sister, Gloria (Evan) Owens; children, Dawn (Joseph) Ciarrochi and Jeff Hurd; grandchildren, Angie (Victor) Cianci, Ashley Syroid and Nick Hurd; great-granddaughter, Mila Syroid; many extended family; friend and neighbor, Kathy Elliot. She will always be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She enjoyed following the many sporting events of her grandchildren as well as golfing, dancing, crossword puzzles and drawing. Visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Monday, January 6 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. A celebration of her life will begin at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Foundation at alzfdn.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 4, 2020
