) Rose Marie Seprino, 86, of Munroe Falls, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Akron, the daughter of the late Jasper and Angela Abbate, she was a graduate of Hower High School, Class of '51. An active member of Holy Family Parish, she was former assistant sacristan, volunteered to help with funeral meals, and served in many other church activities. She was also a member of Stow Sunshiners, Munroe Falls Historical Society, and Eileen and Friends sing along group for nursing home residents. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Frank R. Seprino; granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Seprino; and brother, Jim Abbate. Her survivors include son, Frank Anthony (Kathy) Seprino of Littleton, CO; daughter, Marie Seprino (Will) Coulson of Morgantown, WV; grandchildren, William Coulson, Andy Coulson, Christi Coulson, Nick Seprino, and Natalie Seprino; great-grandsons, Gavin and Knox Coulson; sisters, Maryanne (Tom) DiVittorio of Morgan Hill, CA, and Joanne (Al) Holmes of Redding, CA; brothers, Joseph Abbate of San Diego, CA, Santo Abbate of Uniontown, OH, and Tony (Jane) Abbate of Merced, CA; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91) where the Rosary will be recited at 4:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Church or to Munroe Falls Historical Society. Please go to Rose's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to read or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 2, 2020