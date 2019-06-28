Rose Marie (Pribonic) Tomin



Rose died on June 25, 2019.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Michael Pribonic; husband, John; brothers, Tom, Steve, Mike and John; sisters, Lucy, Mary, Anna,



Barbara and Bonnie. Rose is survived by her sons, Anthony (Barbara), John (Robin), Michael (Barbara); daughter,



Katherine (Mark) Gallo; 13 grandchildren and ive great-grandchildren. Rose was born and raised in Akron and lived her entire life here. She graduated from Central High School. She often joked "I went through Buchtel College, but only as a short cut while walking to work at Polskys." Rose was a wife and homemaker devoted to her family. Rose was a lifetime member of Christ The King later Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. Steadfast in her faith, she prayed daily for her family, friends and neighbors. As a young woman, Rose worked as a sales clerk at downtown Polskys. Later in life she worked for Builders Kitchens. Rose was most proud of her work during World War II at Goodyear Aircraft, building the Corsair planes. Special thanks to Rose's niece Joanne Krebs for her loving care and assistance.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Trinity Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave. Akron. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received one hour prior to the Mass at the church Saturday. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 28, 2019