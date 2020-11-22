) Rose Mary Fletcher, 94, passed away November 16, 2020. She enjoyed bird watching as well as spending time with her pets and family. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth and son, Chuck, she will be sadly missed by son, Jonathan; cousins and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Summa Akron City Hospital and Pebble Creek and to all the doctors and nurses for their wonderful care of Rose. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Rose's name to Humane Society of Summit County.