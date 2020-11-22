1/1
Rose Mary Fletcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Rose Mary Fletcher, 94, passed away November 16, 2020. She enjoyed bird watching as well as spending time with her pets and family. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth and son, Chuck, she will be sadly missed by son, Jonathan; cousins and friends. A special thanks to the staff at Summa Akron City Hospital and Pebble Creek and to all the doctors and nurses for their wonderful care of Rose. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those who wish may make memorial donations in Rose's name to Humane Society of Summit County.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved