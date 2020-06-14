Rose T. Beltrano
THEN AND NOW Rose T. Beltrano, 76, passed from this life Saturday, December 28, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, NY she was the daughter of the late Ilario and Carmela (Cirillo) Chiera. Rose was raised and educated in Akron, OH and was a graduate of North High School. She resided in The Villages, FL. and was a loving and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Rose is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Mario Beltrano; son, John (Dawn Marie) Beltrano; grandchildren, Vince (Jennifer), Ashley and Gabrielle; brother, Joseph (Ida) Chiera and sister, Louise (Ted) Anti; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1905 Portage Trail Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls with Rev. James Singlar officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of ones choice.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
1 entry
June 14, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
