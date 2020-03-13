Home

Services
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 673-5857
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
628 West Main Street
Kent, OH 44240
View Map

Roseann Eileen Shaffer


1935 - 2020
Roseann Eileen Shaffer Obituary
) Roseann Eileen "Ciss" Shaffer (nee Mohler), 84, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 10, 2020, in Uniontown, Ohio. Roseann was born July 18, 1935 in New Baltimore, Ohio to Wallace and Blanche (Ebie) Mohler. She attended Kent State University High School where she met her future husband and love of her life, William 'Bill' Shaffer. They married May 29, 1954 and enjoyed over 50 years together. Roseann had an amazing, uncomplaining work ethic in and outside her home. For most of her life, she worked in the manufacturing industry at various companies in Portage County while simultaneously caring for her mother-in-law for almost a decade. She could cook up fried potatoes, put up vegetables from her garden, and fix just about anything with duct tape or a bungee cord. She loved her cats and dogs and spoiled them shamelessly. She couldn't pass up a dollar store, or a McDonald's hot fudge sundae, or an opportunity for a backyard hot dog roast. She didn't waste words, was supremely independent, and never said anything negative about anyone. Her entire life revolved around her family. She and Bill welcomed three children together and made countless memories for all of them. They spent many a holiday and summer with their extended family of siblings and cousins. After Bill passed, she enjoyed spending time with her sister, Nonie, and sister-in- law, Nancy making crafts of all kinds, getting their hands dirty planting flowers, and sampling as many local restaurants as possible. Roseann was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Bill; brothers, Virgil (Doris) Mohler, Sherwood "Woody" Mohler; and sister, Naomi "Nonie" (Buck) Robenstine. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Brenda (Denny) Fox, Terry (Mary) Shaffer, and Lisa (Randy) Fox. Survivors also include her sister-in-law, Nancy Mohler; grandchildren, Brad, Scott, Amanda, Adam, Shawn, Jamie, and Rachel along with 11 great grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Summa Oncology staff, and her special angels of Summa Health at Home and Hospice Sonja, Jamie, Melissa, Peter, Lisa, Terry. Visitation will be at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home, 628 West Main Street, Kent, Ohio on Friday, March 13th from 5 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Summa Health at Home and Hospice. (summahealth.org/athome). To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -