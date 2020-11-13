Roseann Hitchings (71) passed away in her home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 6:17 a.m. Roseann was born in Washington, PA on December 12, 1948. Roseann was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Hitchings, and her mother, Juanita M. Bice. Roseann's memory will live on through her daughters: Leda M. Wolfe and Adel L. Wilks; her grandchildren: James A. Palmer, Jessica M. Wolfe, Richard A. Vazsonyi, Samantha L. Wolfe, Summer D. Wilks, and Sky L. Wilks; and her great granddaughter: Tessa Addison. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.







