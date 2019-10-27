Home

Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Memorial Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Roseanne Raub Lammers


1929 - 2019
Roseanne Raub Lammers Obituary
May 9, 1929 October 24, 2019 Roseanne is survived by her husband, William (Bill); children, Bill Jr. of Akron, Catharine (Tom) Kessler of Arizona, and John (Jennifer); granddaughters, Sophia and Sara Lammers of Memphis. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Josephine Raub of Cuyahoga Falls and brother, John (Ann) Ruab of Tennessee. A Memorial Mass and family visitation will be held the Friday after Thanksgiving at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Full obituary to appear at that time. FAIRLAWN 330-836-3100
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
