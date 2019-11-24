Home

St Hilary Catholic Church
2750 W Market St
Fairlawn, OH 44333
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Roseanne Raub Lammers


1929 - 2019
Roseanne Raub Lammers, age 90, passed away October 24, 2019 after a long illness. She was born at St. Thomas Hospital on May 9, 1929 and grew up in Cuyahoga Falls. She graduated from St. Vincent High School and Akron University. She has donated her body to the medical school in Rootstown (NEOMED). Roseanne taught first grade in Cuyahoga Falls, Dallas, Texas and West Palm Beach, Fla. On June 6, 1959, she married William (Bill) Lammers, sharing that date with her parents, Edgar and Josephine Raub. When her children were old enough, she began tutoring client children at Akron Child Guidance to improve their reading skills, a part time job which lasted 20 years. Later, she did reading tutoring at home. Her tutoring of young children was an act of love, not a job. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of St. Hilary Church, singing in their choir as well as working in other parish ministries. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, John Raub and his wife, Ann, of Tenn. Surviving is her husband of 60 years, Bill; children, Bill, Jr. of Akron, Catharine (Tom) Kessler of Arizona and John (Jennifer); and granddaughters, Sophia and Sara Lammers of Memphis. Her three favorite charities are in Memphis, Walsh Jesuit High School and the one you most cherish. A Mass celebrating her life will be said Friday, November 29th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church. The family will greet friends at the Church beginning at 10:30AM.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 24, 2019
