Rosella Marie Petrosky



Our beloved mother, Rosella Marie Petrosky, died peacefully in her daughter's home on March 24, 2019 in Easley, S.C. just short of her 103rd birthday of complications from Alzheimer's. She rests now with God in restored health.



She was born on March 27, 1916 in Akron, Ohio to the late Frank and Pauline Grucella.



Rosella inspired others with her optimism, gentleness, and devotion to family and is remembered for her many encouraging messages: "More smiling, less worrying."



Rosella was a 1934 graduate of East High School in Ohio and attended Hammel Business College. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for the family business. Born before women had the right to vote, she enjoyed being an active citizen serving as a member of the League of Women Voters (Ohio), Board of Elections, and precinct election official. Most recently, Rosella attended the Catholic Church of St. Luke in Easley, S.C., and formerly attended Our Lady of Victory in Tallmadge, Ohio.



Surviving are her two children, Elaine Prarat, and John Petrosky and his wife, Janet; sister, Francis Kubalak; four grandchildren, Rosemary Fayssoux and her husband, Dr. James Fayssoux, Jacqueline Petrosky, John Petrosky, and his wife, Thao, and Major Joseph Petrosky and his wife, Elaine; six great-grandchildren, Robert and Benjamin Fayssoux, Katia, Olivia and Alexandria Petrosky, and Xavier Petrosky; nieces, Francie Lutz, Patricia Burch, Marie Kubalak, Judi Grucella, Dr. Christine Grucella, and Kathy Carothers; and nephews, Charles Grucella, Dr. Greg Grucella, David Grucella, Dan Grucella, Jeff Grucella, Leon Kubalak, and Jeff Benner.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary