Faith Temple Church-Living God
701 Sylvan Ave
Akron, OH 44306
Roselyn Harrison Obituary
Roselyn `Sweet' Harrison

Roselyn Harrison "Sweet" passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Faith Temple Church of the Living God, 701 Sylvan St., Akron, OH 44306, Bishop Benjamin Drone, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the church from 11 a.m. until time of service. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1133 Laurel Ave., Akron, OH 44307. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
