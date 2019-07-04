Rosemarie



"Rose" Frances Adamo



Together Forever



Rosemarie Frances Adamo "Rose", 79, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



Born in Akron, Ohio on August 3, 1939, Rose was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from St. Vincent High School and married her high school sweetheart, Joe Adamo, at age 18. For many years after that, she maintained a tough 24 hour, 7 days a week job as a stay-home Mom raising five children. She always went without new clothes and new furniture to make sure her kids had what they needed. She always put family first. She was a true matriarch, and her love and generosity showed every Sunday when she would set out an extra plate or two at the table knowing that her kids' friends would stop by for spaghetti and meatballs. Her love of family and friends was the joy of her life.



Rose has been reunited with her husband, Joe; son, Jim; mother, Eva; father, Peter; brothers, Jim and Bob; and many more loved ones that went before her. She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Shelly and Sharon; sons, Vince and Tony (Spring); grandchildren, Ryan, Sarah (Steve), and Christopher; and of course, her fur-grandchildren, Charlie, Bella and Roxy.



The family is grateful to all of her wonderful girlfriends and neighbors that checked on her daily and provided her with food, care, conversation and love over the last several months when her kids couldn't be there. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Franciska Kiraly, as well as Heather, Angela, and Melissa from Grace Hospice for the comfort and care they provided her.



A private family burial has been planned. In leu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Rose's memory to the . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



