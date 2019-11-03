|
|
MUNROE FALLS -- Rosemary A. Ritzinger, 82, passed away peacefully in her home on October 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oklahoma City, OK, Rosemary was a Munroe Falls resident for 52 years. Her more than 40 year career as a Registered Nurse, the majority spent in the Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center, brought her great joy. She kept active bowling with the Falls Boarding Kennels and Wyoga Lake Ladies leagues at Legend Lanes, walking the Summit MetroParks trails, playing dominoes monthly at the Lehner Center and attending performances at Weathervane Playhouse. Rosemary will be remembered for baking cheesecakes on any occasion, her enthusiasm for the Cleveland Indians, Browns and Cavaliers sports teams, and will be sorely missed not only by her family and friends, but by her adoring cat, Kozmo. Rosemary was a long time parishioner of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Adeline (Hula); brothers , Richard and Eugene Rohrbach. She is survived by her siblings, Charlotte Rohrbach, ASC, Wichita, KS and Chuck (Fran) Rohrbach, San Angelo, Texas; children, Karla Jones, Gregg (Vicki) Ritzinger, Vicki (Kurt) Schlicker, and Chris (Sherry) Ritzinger; grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Jones, Jessica (Shawn) Cahall, Matthew (Lauren), and Lucas Ritzinger, and Rachael and Meghan Ritzinger; great-grandchildren, Isla, Abigail, Jackson, Amelia, and Penelope as well as many nieces and nephews. Per Rosemary's wishes, in lieu of followers, the family suggests donations may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital Burn Center. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Rosemary's life will be announced at a later date. (REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019