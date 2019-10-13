|
) Rosemary Alice Zornes, "Rose", age 67, of Akron, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 9, 1952 in Akron, the daughter of the late Howard Ray and Fairy (nee Parsons) Wriston. Rose was a 1970 graduate of Garfield High School. She was also a faithful member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and event planning. Rose had a knack for mothering the world. Her greatest joy was her spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband, Ronald E. Zornes, whom she married on May 22, 1971; her children, Nora Cord and Jay (Nicole) Zornes; her grandchildren, Elianna and Bethany Cord, and Jackson and Harper Zornes. Other than her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Linda Jupin and Douglas Wriston; and her surrogate mother to her and grandmother to her children, Betty Wolfe. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Craig Fullerton will celebrate Rosemary's life. Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Rose will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
