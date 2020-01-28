|
Rosemary "Jeanne" Chastain, 92, passed away at home on January 25, 2020. She was born October 3, 1927 to the late Richard and Irene Weidenhamer in Andover, OH. Jeanne retired from Goodyear Aerospace and was a member of St. Francis deSales Parish. Jeanne loved raising and caring for her 4 children, hosting Sunday meals, going to church, praying her rosary, neighborhood parties, and her beautiful view of the Portage Lakes. Her Lord came first in her life and she was a true prayer warrior. We will miss being told "You are in my prayers," and being asked "Did you get enough to eat?" Thankfully her precious Lord answered her daily prayer of "Help me, Lord." We will miss her so much. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Martin Miller; and her second husband of 7 years, Harry Chastain and her son, Alan Miller. Jeanne is survived by her children, Paul Miller, David (Denise) Miller, Diane (Robert) Davis; 10 grandchildren; and sister, Gretchen Davis. A gathering of family and friends will take place at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis deSales Parish (www.stfparish.com), in memory of Jeanne. Condolences and memories can be shared with Jeanne's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020