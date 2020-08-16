1/1
Rosemary Dubravetz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Dubravetz, age 96, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on August 11, 2020. Rosemary was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of Garfield High School where she was a cheerleader, feature editor of the newspaper, member of Homecoming Court, member of the Blue Tri Girls Club, and an artist who had 2 paintings featured at the M. O'Neil art show. She was selected by her teachers to give a presentation on First Aid to members of the Civil Defense. She was Badminton champion and pitcher of her softball league. Rosemary began her career at Firestone in the accounting department. She felt so honored to sell War Bonds for her Country. Rosemary's family were charter members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was elected secretary of the First Board of the Altar Rosary Society, President of Oak Park Garden Club, V.P. of the Akron Deanery National Council, and Chairman of the Missions. She was also talented with floral arrangements, and became a Blue Ribbon Winner. Rosemary was active at St. Hilary Church for over 37 years, as President of St. Hilary's Altar Society, and organized the first Ladies Bridge Group. She was an avid golfer who played in 26 consecutive years in 3 golf leagues, earning golf champion of 1998 and Good Park's 1st place winner twice in Flight 1. As a member of the Akron Woman's City Club for over 30 years, she served on the Board of Trustees, and the Town Hall Board where she introduced Dick Goddard. She was chairman of Contract Bridge and Duplicate Bridge. She was a Club Master in the ACBL. She continued to play bridge until March of this year. She enjoyed her love of travel to 23 states, and 19 countries. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rose Sautner; brother, John; husband, Albert and son, Larry. She is survived by her son, James Dubravetz; daughter, Diane (Richard) Walker; grandchildren, Susan Ripley, Kathy Large, Brian Large; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Ripley, Zoey Large; and her extended family, Kelly (Jason) Kanoza, Jeff (Tara) Walker, Erika (Ryan) Callahan, Allison, Maylee and Jude. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30 to 11:30. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials should be made to the Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron, 44302.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
10:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Hilary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home
39 S Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
330-836-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved