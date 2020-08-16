Rosemary Dubravetz, age 96, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on August 11, 2020. Rosemary was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of Garfield High School where she was a cheerleader, feature editor of the newspaper, member of Homecoming Court, member of the Blue Tri Girls Club, and an artist who had 2 paintings featured at the M. O'Neil art show. She was selected by her teachers to give a presentation on First Aid to members of the Civil Defense. She was Badminton champion and pitcher of her softball league. Rosemary began her career at Firestone in the accounting department. She felt so honored to sell War Bonds for her Country. Rosemary's family were charter members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She was elected secretary of the First Board of the Altar Rosary Society, President of Oak Park Garden Club, V.P. of the Akron Deanery National Council, and Chairman of the Missions. She was also talented with floral arrangements, and became a Blue Ribbon Winner. Rosemary was active at St. Hilary Church for over 37 years, as President of St. Hilary's Altar Society, and organized the first Ladies Bridge Group. She was an avid golfer who played in 26 consecutive years in 3 golf leagues, earning golf champion of 1998 and Good Park's 1st place winner twice in Flight 1. As a member of the Akron Woman's City Club for over 30 years, she served on the Board of Trustees, and the Town Hall Board where she introduced Dick Goddard. She was chairman of Contract Bridge and Duplicate Bridge. She was a Club Master in the ACBL. She continued to play bridge until March of this year. She enjoyed her love of travel to 23 states, and 19 countries. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rose Sautner; brother, John; husband, Albert and son, Larry. She is survived by her son, James Dubravetz; daughter, Diane (Richard) Walker; grandchildren, Susan Ripley, Kathy Large, Brian Large; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Ripley, Zoey Large; and her extended family, Kelly (Jason) Kanoza, Jeff (Tara) Walker, Erika (Ryan) Callahan, Allison, Maylee and Jude. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30 to 11:30. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials should be made to the Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron, 44302.