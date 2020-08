Rosemary Dubravetz, age 96, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on August 11, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn, where friends may call 10:30 to 11:30. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials should be made to the Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron, 44302.