Ofield Funeral Home
4500 Kalamazoo Avenue SE
Kentwood, MI 49508
616-455-9790
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Texas Corners Bible Church
7780 8th Street
Kalamazoo, MI
Rosemary Fender


1936 - 2019
Rosemary Fender Obituary
), 83, of Portage, MI, and formerly of Akron, OH, passed away at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo on Christmas day, December 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and her husband of 63 years, Bob. Rosemary was born in Akron, OH on August 27, 1936 to Frank and Rose (Fritz) Korosa. Rosemary is survived by her husband Bob; three sons, Rob (Betsy), Jim (Karin), and Jon (Cheryl); seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenmore High School. A memorial service in Akron will be held in June. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the Rose Arbor Hospice, Kalamazoo, MI.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
