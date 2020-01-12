|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Rosemary Francesconi, 97, originally of Akron and more recently a resident of Ashland, OH, passed away at Lutheran Village of Ashland, on January 7, 2020. Rosemary was born to John and Frances Kippes. After the unexpectedly early death of her mother, Rosemary was raised by Nettie Sherbondy. A lifelong resident of Akron, Rosemary graduated from Buchtel High School. On June 3, 1944, Rosemary married the love of her life, fellow Buchtel classmate Albert Francesconi. Together they raised four children and traveled extensively during their 59-year marriage. Al and Rosemary were long time members of St. Hilary Catholic Church. Rosemary is survived by two sons, David (Christina), Skip (Stacey); a daughter, Ramona (Sam) Rogers, twelve grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Marion Francesconi. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her parents; one daughter, Suzanne; her nine siblings and one grandchild. A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Friday, January 17 at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Friends may call on the family at the Church on Friday one hour prior to the Mass. Private inurnment at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, 2020