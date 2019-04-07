Rosemary Hymes



Rosemary Hymes, 80, of Canton, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2019. She was born on March 26, 1939 to the late Buerl and Thelma Boyd in Honaker, Virginia. Rosemary was a homemaker and a devout Christian. Her greatest priority in life was caring for her family. After raising her children, she worked for many years as a nurse in North Carolina and Ohio.



Rosemary leaves behind a wealth of people who loved her, and is survived by her children, David (Edie) Hymes, Robin (Peter) Gross, and Shannon Andrew; grandchildren, Sara, Aaron, Camille, Emma, and Rachel; great-grandson, Knox; brother, Robert Boyd; sister-in-law, Sybil Boyd; and many other in-laws, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David L. Hymes Sr.; siblings, Linda Woods, Sydney Boyd, and Peggy Kline.



Friends and family are welcome to visit on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Newcomer, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, where a funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerakron.com