Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J. Wall


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary J. Wall Obituary
Rosemary J. Wall (Kopfinger) Rosemary J. Wall (nee Kopfinger), 87, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A resident of Norton/Barberton for most of her life. Preceded in death by her husband, Maynard E. Wall; survived by her children, Maria Milano, Roberta Kendall and Maynard E. Wall Jr.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Following her wishes there will be no services. Private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now