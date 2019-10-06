|
Rosemary J. Wall (Kopfinger) Rosemary J. Wall (nee Kopfinger), 87, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. A resident of Norton/Barberton for most of her life. Preceded in death by her husband, Maynard E. Wall; survived by her children, Maria Milano, Roberta Kendall and Maynard E. Wall Jr.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends. Following her wishes there will be no services. Private inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019