Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Rosemary Justine Obituary
Rosemary (Pepper) Justine, 89, a lifelong resident of Akron was born on August 20, 1930 and passed away on February 22, 2020 while battling cancer. She will always be remembered as a strong willed woman, who was devoted to the family that surrounded her. Her forgiving, yet protective nature will live on in her family. In her free time, Rosemary enjoyed cooking, reading, writing and playing with the family pets. She lived her life in accordance with her belief in God, Jehovah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Justine; parents, George and Mary Kardos; twin brothers, Donnie and Jimmy Kardos; sister, Elsie Casteel; brother, George Kardos; grandson, Micah Kaleb Justine and great grandson, Jared Grieb. Rosemary is survived by brother, Bob (Ruth) Kardos; sisters, Beth Ann Sarvaic and Dorothy Rackov; children, Daniel (Pam) Justine, Linda (Graylen) Waggoner, Judith (Leroy) Cate, David (Diane) Justine and Tami (Paul) Gardner; eleven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren as well as many step-grandchildren, step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special mention to the dedication of granddaughters, Amy and Abby Justine for their self-sacrificing love in the care of Rosemary for the last fifteen years. Cremation has taken place and private family services were held. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Justine family. Messages and memories of Rosemary can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020
