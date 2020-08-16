Rosemary "Cam" Kinsinger, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Rosemary was born in Akron on November 4, 1930 to the late Archag and Estelle Andonian and was a lifelong area resident. She was a proud graduate of Saint Mary High School and the University of Akron. She married Anthony (Bud) Kinsinger in 1952 and together they raised 9 children. Rosemary worked as a teacher for Akron Public Schools retiring in 1999. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Rosemary loved to spend time with her many grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren proving that her profession as a teacher was the right choice for her. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony in 1991; and her son Dennis. She will be deeply missed by her children, Sharon (Paul) Robinson, Michael (Janete), Cynthia (Roddy) Marchiafava, Susan (David) Maple, Sheila (James) Copeland, Timothy, Scott (Laura), and David (Tracie); grandchildren, Coleen and Craig Humphrey, Robert Kinsinger, Dennis Kinsinger, Caleigh Pickett, David and Lindsey Maple, Katryn and Buddy Copeland, Nichole and Sara Kinsinger, Megan Shaffer and Stephanie Kinsinger, Trevor, Brooke and Madelaine Kinsinger; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Clement (Mickey) and (Angie) Kinsinger and sister-in-law, Helga Andonian, Mary Rice, Paulette Urycki Linda Sedita and Ron Zumpano; close friends, Emily Murphy and Ilene Beskett; and many other family and friends. FUNERAL HAS BEEN POSTPONED UNTIL A SAFER TIME. PLEASE KEEP ROSEMARY IN YOUR PRAYERS.