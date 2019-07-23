Home

Rosemary Mazanek

Rosemary Mazanek Obituary
Rosemary Mazanek (Yenchik)

Together Again

Rosemary Mazanek, 93, of Ravenna, passed Friday, July 19, 2019, at UH Portage Medical

Center.

Rosemary was born November 20, 1925 in Akron, to John and Anna Pauline (Printz) Yenchik. She was a member of St. Patrick Church. She worked at Firestone Aircraft, B.F. Goodrich and Robinson Clay Product Company. Her friends often referred to her as "Rosie the Riveter", because of her time with Firestone Aircraft during WW II. Rosemary met her Husband, Anthony "Antek" at a Polish picnic in Akron after WW II. After the first Polka Dance they were instant sweethearts and married September 3, 1949. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America and enjoyed going on

Rosary Pilgrimages.

Rosemary was a sweet compassionate mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She will also be remembered as caring and humorous with everyone.

She is survived by sons, Steven A. (Patricia Marie) Mazanek of Hurleyville, NY and Alan (Patricia Ann) Mazanek of Rootstown; daughters, June (Robert) Sitler of Deland, Fla. and Joyce Kehoe of Shelburne Falls, Mass.; grandchildren, Chaya Sitler, John Sitler, Jennifer (Silas Tikaan) Galbreath, Nathan Kehoe, Katie Mazanek, Cody Mazanek and Arya Mazanek; brother, John Yenchik of Akron; soon to be born great-granddaughter, Galbreath; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony

Joseph Mazanek in 2010; brothers, George and Charles Yenchik; sister, Elizabeth Marcius; granddaughter, Amanda Leigh; son-in-law, Thomas Kehoe III.

Calling hours will be held 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Bissler & Sons Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24 at St. Patrick Church with Father Richard Pentello officiating. Burial will be held at Standing Rock Cemetery. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 23, 2019
