It is with sorrow and sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rosemary (Testa) Sharp on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Rosemary was born on December 15, 1931, in Akron, Ohio, to Amelia and Ray Testa of North Hill. In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Lester Sharp. They were married for 60 years and raised their only son Dan, sharing their love of sports, boating and coaching. For 30 years, Rosemary worked at Ohio Bell at a job she loved, starting as switchboard operator and moving into the engineering department. Rosemary will be remembered for her laugh, her passion for life, and her easy-going nature. She loved to play pranks on anyone that would let her, with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren a fond target. Anyone who knew Rose has a story to tell about her quick wit and sarcastic humor, all in search of a good laugh. Rosemary leaves wonderful memories with her son, Daniel (Barb) Sharp; her grandchildren, David (Stacy) Sharp, and Nicole (Brian) Masturzo; and adoring great-grand children: Jordyn, Jacob, and Ryan Sharp, and Alexander and Kaelyn Masturzo. She is also survived by her three brothers: Raymond (Pam), John (Sandy) and Joe (Elan) Testa. Cremation has taken place and she will be buried with her husband in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio. Due to the restrictions there will be a private burial service.









