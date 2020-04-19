|
|
) Rosina "Regina" Fronius Melzer, 94, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at Allay Senior Care of Meyers Lake. Born to Ioan and Maria Melzer in Cris, Romania on August 3, 1925, she had lived there until the age of 39. Regina's early years were spent in a small village with her family, along with her five siblings. Unfortunately in the 1930s life took a turn for the family when communism swept through Romania disrupting lives and creating havoc. At one point Regina, along with several other young women, was taken by force to work in the fields of Russia during World War II. Even after the war ended the communist regimes continued to severely disrupt citizens lives, but Regina had an indestructible will; she was determined to survive, and she came through stronger than ever. In the 1960s Regina, now married to Wilhelm (Bill) Fronius, had a chance to emigrate from Romania to the United States where Bill's father Peter Fronius had settled. Courageously Bill and Regina moved with their twin daughters to the United States in 1964. With the move Regina had to say goodbye to her parents, as well as four sisters, and their families. Sadly her brother Johann was a casualty of World War II. Regina and her family settled in the North Hill area of Akron, Ohio. The family thrived in the United States. Regina was an incredibly hard worker. She was well known in her North Hill neighborhood for her immaculate landscaping and beautiful flowers. She even received several Beautification Watch Awards from the Keep Akron Beautiful organization over the years. If you couldn't find her, she was likely pulling weeds at neighboring houses, without being asked, or walking up and down the street picking up litter. She found many lifelong friends among her new neighbors. Regina also enjoyed growing many vegetables in her backyard garden, then sharing them with her neighbors. When Regina wasn't doing "work, work, work" you could find her with a crochet needle in her hand. She thankfully was able to crochet up until the week before she passed. There are many people who are the grateful owners of one of Regina's beautiful Afghans. Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brother, Johann; sisters, Katharina Paulini, Elise Balut, and Maria Zall. She is survived by her sister, Sara Gavrila of Germany; daughters, Anneliese (Dick) Laber of Hartville, and Rosemary (Mitch) Naumoff of Orrville; grandchildren, Ashley Laber, Margret (Jeff) Friedl, Steven (Kristan) DeBona, Maria (Josh) Jones; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Marissa, Kyleigh, Sofia, Dominic and Ava. The family would like to give special thanks to Regina's wonderful caregivers over the years, including Jae, Dick, neighbors Connie and Gary, Barb, and Susan, and Melissa and the staff at Allay Senior Care of Meyers Lake. Per Regina's wishes, cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Regina's life will be announced at a later date. To leave a message for Regina's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020