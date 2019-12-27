|
Roslyn Inez Reed, 63, passed away on December 21, 2019 in Akron, Ohio. She was born on November 18, 1956 in Roanoke, VA to James and Inez Preston, Sr. She was a member of City of Joy Church. Roslyn is preceded in death by father, James Preston, Sr.; brother, Walter Preston and nephew Antoine Preston. She leaves to cherish her loving memory, husband, Andre Reed; mother, Inez Preston; brothers, Tony Preston of Roanoke, VA, James Preston, Jr., William (Michelle) Preston and Donald Preston all of Akron; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Homegoing service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave, Akron, Ohio 44306 where family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until time of service. Pastor Mayceo Smith, ll, Eulogizing. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Procession will form and condolences may be sent to 1625 Delba Street Akron, Ohio 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 27, 2019