Roslyn Zimmerman, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020. Rivie, as she was known by most, was born on September 3, 1931 in Akron, Ohio to Samuel and Jennie Rich. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School. In 1947, she met the love of her life, Lewis Zimmerman. Rivie fell in love at first sight, and they were married on June 12, 1949. They celebrated 62 wonderful years together and were devoted parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. In 1964, Lew and Rivie founded Tuffy Manufacturing, Inc. and together, with their son, Steven, built Tuffy into a nationally-recognized leader in the automotive supply industry. Rivie was a proud member of Revere Road Synagogue, Akron Jewish Center, and a life-time member of Hadassah. Rivie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved Lew, and sister, Phyllis Schwartz. She is survived by Cheryl Heberger (John), Karen Bakst (Alan), Steven Zimmerman (Wendy); grandchildren Holly Sullivan (Steven), John David Heberger, Jennifer Kellner (Josh), David Bakst (Melissa), Kelly Kraus, Adam Zimmerman; great-grandchildren Noah, Layla, Blake, Chloe and Helen. Rivie's family will be forever grateful to the loving caregivers who brought great joy and quality to her life over the past nine years, her medical professionals, the team at Davita on White Pond, and the caring staff at Crossroads Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Revere Road Synagogue, 646 North Revere Road, Akron, Ohio 44333. Services will be held at Revere Road Synagogue at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. COVID protocols of facial coverings and social distancing will be in place, and there will be no family visitation.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store