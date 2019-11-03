Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
1991 - 2019
March 1, 1991 October 29, 2019 Roxanne leaves her kid's, Faith, Miaki, Braden Newell; Robert, Leanna Boulerisse; parents, Mary and Joseph Mytko ll; father, Robert Burch Sr.; brothers and sisters, Robert Burch Jr., Donald Frum; Crystal Hatcher, Brandy Frum; grandparents, William and Sherrill Frum, Harriet and Louis Noland. Services at Adams Mason Funeral Home & Crematory, 791 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305 on Thursday November 7, 2019, from 1-3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
