) Roxanne Murphy, 65, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away, unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born in Cleveland on May 21, 1955 and was a graduate of Akron East High School. Roxanne was employed as a legal secretary for many years. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, enjoyed gardening and had a great sense of humor. She had the ability to make anyone laugh, no matter what kind of mood they were in. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma Mertz; her former husband, Robert Dally; her 2nd husband, Thomas Murphy and her sister, Julie. She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Jason Dillman; son and daughter-in-law, Ethan and Tracy Dally and four grandchildren. In honoring her wishes, Roxanne will be cremated and there will be no services. The Billow Funeral Homes, Falls Chapel is handling the arrangements. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, please visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
