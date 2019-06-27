|
|
Roxsann L.
Vinson
Roxsann L. Vinson, 44, passed away June 19, 2019.
Roxsann leaves to cherish her memory husband, Steven Vinson Sr.; daughters, Shayla Vae Blair and Kendise Horton; sons, Drayson Davis and Steven Jr. (Tressa).
Friends may call on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to 2292 13th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314.
330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019