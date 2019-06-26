Home

Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Roxsann Vinson Obituary
Roxsann L. Vinson, 44, passed away June 19, 2019.

Roxsann leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Steven Vinson Sr.; daughters, Shayla Vae Blair and Kendise Horton; and sons, Drayson Davis and Steven Jr. (Tressa).

Friends may call on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. Condolences may be sent to 2292 13th St. SW, Akron, OH 44314. (Sommerville Funeral Services, 330-836-2725)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
