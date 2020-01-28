|
Roxy Ann Miller, 71, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born in Akron on December 13, 1948 to the late Thomas and Sally (Page) Hulsey, Roxy was a 1966 graduate of Green High School. She retired as the director for the Akron Blind Society in 2005, with 25 years of service. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Roxy is survived by her beloved husband, Garry; his children, Erik (Wendi) Miller, Rachell Simmons, and Jason (Sherri) Miller; granddaughters, Amanda and Nicole Miller; siblings, David (Judy) Hulsey, John (Jane) Hulsey, Kathy Calkins, and Wayne (Diane) Hulsey. Per her wishes, Roxy will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit www.anthonyfh.com to leave a memory for the family. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020