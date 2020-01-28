Home

Roxy Ann Miller


1948 - 2020
Roxy Ann Miller Obituary
Roxy Ann Miller, 71, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born in Akron on December 13, 1948 to the late Thomas and Sally (Page) Hulsey, Roxy was a 1966 graduate of Green High School. She retired as the director for the Akron Blind Society in 2005, with 25 years of service. She was a member of the Akron Baptist Temple. Roxy is survived by her beloved husband, Garry; his children, Erik (Wendi) Miller, Rachell Simmons, and Jason (Sherri) Miller; granddaughters, Amanda and Nicole Miller; siblings, David (Judy) Hulsey, John (Jane) Hulsey, Kathy Calkins, and Wayne (Diane) Hulsey. Per her wishes, Roxy will be cremated and there will be no services. Please visit www.anthonyfh.com to leave a memory for the family. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
