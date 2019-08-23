|
|
Roy "Skip" C. King DOYLESTOWN -- Roy C. "Skip" King, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2019 from a truck accident. Born in Akron, OH on January 14, 1946 to Harry C. and Garnet (Barnhart) King, he was a resident of Doylestown. Skip grew up in Norton and graduated from Norton High School in 1964. He was a cadet commander of the Civil Air Patrol of Ohio until he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving in Alaska. He moved to the Virgin Islands, taking courses in Marine Biology and Oceanic Photography. Returning home, he held many interesting jobs and was retired. Skip was an avid research and outdoors man and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Preceded in death by his father, Harry C. "Bud" King; brother, Kenneth G.; sister, Daena L. Maurer, he is survived by his mother, Garnet King of Wadsworth; brothers, Ricky (Patty) King of Marshville, NC, David (Janice) King of Clinton, OH. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. A memorial service with Military Honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Keith Hejnal officiating. The family will receive close friends at a gathering at Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ, 2172 S. Medina Line Rd., Wadsworth, OH 44281 immediately following service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 23, 2019