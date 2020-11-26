Roy E. Lipscomb, 85, passed away November 21, 2020. He was born in Aurora, WV to the late Junior and Lola (Sigley) Lipscomb, retired from Yellow Freight and was a volunteer driver for Chapparells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jason, Andrew and Jennifer, and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo. He is survived by Kathryn; children, Roy Jr., Mark (Dawn), Mary (Robert) Ringeis and Sheila; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Danbury Senior Living and Southern Care Hospice for their heartfelt care of Roy. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E., Market St., with Pastor Ben Adams officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
