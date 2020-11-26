1/1
Roy E. Lipscomb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy E. Lipscomb, 85, passed away November 21, 2020. He was born in Aurora, WV to the late Junior and Lola (Sigley) Lipscomb, retired from Yellow Freight and was a volunteer driver for Chapparells. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren, Jason, Andrew and Jennifer, and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo. He is survived by Kathryn; children, Roy Jr., Mark (Dawn), Mary (Robert) Ringeis and Sheila; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Sanders; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Danbury Senior Living and Southern Care Hospice for their heartfelt care of Roy. The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 12 noon at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E., Market St., with Pastor Ben Adams officiating. Calling hours will be at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved